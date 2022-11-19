Fleur East topped this week’s Strictly Come Dancing scores but who will be heading home in this weekend’s results?

Last week it was Tony Adams who left Strictly and Sunday night another celebrity will be leaving the competition as the race for the glitter ball continues.

This weekend saw Strictly Come Dancing return to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom after two years away.

The show opened with an incredible routine celebrating all things Blackpool from the judges and professional dancers before the remaining couples take to the famous sprung floor to impress Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 9 (Blackpool). Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 9 (Blackpool). Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Topping the leaderboard was Fleur East who scored the first perfect 40 of the series for her Couples’ Choice routine to a megamix of Destiny Child’s hits with Craig branding the routine simply “Fab-u-lous”.

Helen Skelton’s Quickstep was branded one of the “best ever” by Motsi, scoring a near-perfect 39 points to place her second on the leaderboard.

Next was Hamza Yassin who continued to impress, opening the latest live show with an American Smooth. Scoring a total of 38 points, the routine was labelled “spectacular” by Craig.

Will Mellor, Molly Rainford and Tyler West all scored 35 marks for their latest routines. Will was described as a “well oiled machine” by Shirley after his salsa, the “difficult choreography” of Molly’s Jive impressed Motsi and Anton enthused over the “ridiculous” lifts in Tyler’s salsa.

Molly Rainford on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 9 (Blackpool). Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

In the bottom two of the judges’ scoreboard were Kym Marsh and Ellie Taylor after dancing the Paso Doble and American Smooth respectively.

Kym was told she was in “warrior mode” after scoring 33 points while Ellie’s routine was described as “elegant” as she received 31 points from the panel.

The pair are in danger of ending up in the dance off – but it could all change as viewers get a chance to vote.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radabe on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 9 (Blackpool). Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

The judges’ scores will now be combined with the latest public poll to determine the bottom two dancers.

Those who are left in the bottom two once viewer votes are added to the judges’ scores will face the dance off on Sunday night.

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday, 20 November at 7:20PM on BBC One. Alongside the dance off, there will be a special routine from the judges and a music performance from Eurovision star Sam Ryder.