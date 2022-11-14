I'm A Celebrity first look as Matt Hancock faces Deserted Down Under trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity as Matt Hancock takes on yet another trial.

Ant and Dec went into camp yesterday evening (Sunday, 13 November) to share the results of the evening’s public poll.

There was little shock when Mat was once again announced as the celebrity who had the most votes from viewers.

He will take part in ‘Deserted Down Under’ which wills see the politician buried underground and covered in snakes.

You can watch a first look at the trial below…

Watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! tonight, Monday 14 November at 9PM on ITV.

Last night saw Matt face House of Horrors. Ant explained the Trial: “Inside this giant doll’s house are four rooms. All you have to do Matt is crawl around, searching for stars. Every star that’s in your star bag at the end of time will count as a meal for camp.”

After being coated in offal, facing 2.5 million flies and countless snakes, Matt left the trial with 9 of the eleven possible stars.

Elsewhere last night also saw Matt stung by a scorpion and voted camp leader with Charlene as his deputy.

Other contestants taking part I’m A Celebrity line up currently include Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, stand up Seann Walsh, radio presenter Chris Moyles, Loose Women’s Charlene White, rugby star Mike Tindall and England footballer Jill Scott MBE.

Completing the line up is presenter & property expert Scarlette Douglas, stand up Babatúndé Aléshé, musician Boy George and soap actor Owen Warner.

The cast have left their celebrity lifestyle as they head to the jungle in Australia with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.