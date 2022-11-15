The Great British Bake Off Final 3 Syabira, Abdul and Sandro

The Great British Bake Off 2022 winner has been named in tonight’s Bake Off final.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith were back as judges on The Great British Bake Off this year, accompanied by hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the tent.

Twelve bakers started the competition, but only one could be crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2022

The Great British Bake Off’s Matt, Prue, Paul & Noel

At the end of each week judges Prue and Paul decided who was going home before announcing their winner in this evening’s final.

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2022?

In the final tonight it was 32-year-old cardiovascular research associate Syabira from London who won the Great British Bake Off 2022.

Runners up in the final were 29-year-old electronics engineer Abdul and 30-year-old nanny Sandro, also both from London.

Bake Off winner Syabira

In the final Paul and Prue set three challenges that tested every aspect of the final three’s baking skills.

For the Signature, they were tasked with making a perfect picnic and for the Technical, a summer classic.

And in the final Showstopper, they bad to create a baked celebration of our planet.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4. You can watch and catch up on current and past instalments online from the All 4 player.

Meanwhile the final episode of spin-off An Extra Slice hosted by Jo Brand airs on Friday night on Channel 4.

In the final episode this Friday, Jo is joined by celebrity fans Stacey Solomon and Stephen Mangan. Tom Allen chats to all of this year’s bakers, and Jo has a final rummage through this year’s postbag, looking at the weird and wonderful baking pictures sent in by viewers at home.

Plus, there’s exclusive unseen action from inside the tent and Jo’s joined by the runners-up and the champion of Bake Off 2022

Meanwhile applications for 2023’s Bake Off are open now. The close date is currently is 23:59PM on 4 December 2022.