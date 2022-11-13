Olivia Attwood reveals real reason she had to leave I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Olivia Attwood. ©ITV Plc

Olivia Attwood has spoken out about her exit from I’m A Celebrity 2022.

The Love Island star was forced to withdraw from the show on medical grounds just a day into the series.

Now Olivia has revealed just why she had to leave after being taken from camp to hospital in Australia.

In an interview with the Daily Mail newspaper, Olivia shared how a routine blood test showed she was anaemic and had low sodium and potassium levels.

While she got the all clear after a hospital check up, Olivia says decided she could not return to the jungle

She explained “They said because of the results the show’s medical team got from my readings, they were not happy to sign me off to come back in, even though I had the clean bill of health from the hospital.

“If I went back into camp, they feared my levels might drop and it could be detrimental to my health and wellbeing. They were not willing to authorise my return and therefore I wasn’t insured.”

Olivia added of her exit: “I was absolutely devastated. I’m not a crier but I started to cry, it was so emotional. I was heartbroken and gutted.”

The reality star went on to slam rumours surrounding her exit, saying there was an “underlying misogynistic feel to the rhetoric.”

She told the newspaper: “They’re saying, ‘I bet she fainted’ or ‘I bet she was scared of sleeping outside’ or that ‘she didn’t fancy it because it was raining’. The reason it was so frustrating is because I am the complete opposite of that – and to make it more irritating, people could see on the show that I was absolutely loving it.

In a statement issued on Olivia’s exit, I’m A Celebrity said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.”

They added: “She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Further names on I’m A Celebrity line up currently include comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, England Lioness Jill Scott, Corrie star Sue Cleaver, presenter Scarlette Douglas and soap actor Owen Warner.

Completing the cast are rugby star Mike Tindall MBE, Loose Women’s Charlene White, performer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh, radio host Chris Moyles and politician Matt Hancock.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub, hosted by Ant & Dec.