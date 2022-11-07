I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Olivia Attwood. ©ITV Plc

Olivia Attwood has been forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity 2022.

Just one day after launch, show bosses have announced that Olivia has had to quit the show.

In a statement, I’m A Celebrity confirmed: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Ant & Dec. ©ITV Plc

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Fans have reacted to the news, with one writing on Twitter: “I feel like she could of potentially won this is a shame .”

Another added: “Really loved the connection she had with Chris, she’ll definitely be missed!”

A third commented: “I was so looking forward to her being in there. Hope she’s ok though”

Last night’s opening show saw Olivia voted as a ‘Jungle VIP’, resulting in her facing the first bushtucker trial which is due to air tonight.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub at 9PM, hosted by Ant & Dec.

More celebs taking part the 2022 I’m A Celebrity cast currently include former rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, soap star Owen Warner, Corrie actress Sue Cleaver and Loose Women star Charlene White.

Completing the line up is England footballer Jill Scott MBE, radio host Chris Moyles, presenter & property expert Scarlette Douglas, stand up Babatúndé Aléshé and singer Boy George.

This year’s celebrities will be parted from their life of luxury and instead head to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

As ever, we’ll see the stars face challenging trials for food & treats ahead of one famous face is crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle