Eric release date and first look at Netflix series with Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has unveiled the launch date, key art, and first look images for its eagerly anticipated series, Eric, set to be released on 30 May 2024.

The series, set in the vibrant yet tumultuous backdrop of 1980s New York, is a gripping emotional thriller that charts a father’s frantic quest to find his missing son.

Eric emerges from the creative mind of Abi Morgan, known for her compelling storytelling and complex characters.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent / Ivan Howe as Edgar

The story follows Vincent, a renowned puppeteer in New York, revered for his creation of the beloved children’s television show, Good Day Sunshine. The plot thickens when Vincent’s life is thrown into disarray after his nine-year-old son, Edgar, vanishes without a trace on his way to school.

Plagued by guilt and a profound sense of loss, Vincent becomes fixated on one of Edgar’s drawings of a blue monster puppet named Eric. Convinced that bringing Eric to television will lead to his son’s return, Vincent embarks on a mission that sees him spiral into volatility, alienating those around him, including family, colleagues, and the detectives dedicated to Edgar’s case. Amidst his descent, Eric evolves from a mere drawing into Vincent’s solitary confidante and ally in his desperate bid to reunite with his son.

McKinley Belcher III as Detective Ledroit

Produced by Sister, the series boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch, alongside Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, and Clarke Peters. Filming locations spanned Budapest and New York, adding authentic diversity to the show’s setting.

Abi Morgan serves as both the creator and writer of the series, with an executive production team comprising Morgan herself, Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke, Lucy Forbes, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Lucy Forbes directs the series, with Holly Pullinger in the role of producer.