I'm A Celebrity first look as Matt Hancock takes on the House of Horrors

Matt Hancock takes on the House of Horrors in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022.

Ant & Dec headed into camp last night (Saturday, 11 November) to announce the results of the latest viewer vote.

And there was little surprise when it was revealed that Matt had again been voted by the public to face the next trial.

Titled House of Horrors, the trial will see Matt searching for stars in a series of rooms including one filled with offal and more than 2.5 million flies.

You can watch a first look at Matt in action in the video below…

To see how Matt gets on, watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 tonight, Sunday 13 November at 9PM on ITV.

Further celebrities taking part in 2022’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, soap star Owen Warner, stand up Seann Walsh, performer Boy George, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas and England Lioness Jill Scott MBE.

Completing the line up is Loose Women star Charlene White, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver and former rugby player Mike Tindall.

Last night saw Matt take on the latest trial alongside Owen with the pair winning 5 out of 11 stars.

The pair took on a jungle-themed version of ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? entitled ‘Who Wants To Look Silly On Air?’ with the other celebs watching on as the audience.

Presented by Ant and Dec, I’m A Celeb continues each night on ITV at 9PM.

This year’s famous faces will leave their usual way of living and instead move to the jungle Down Under with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

As always, fans will watch the celebs are confronted by terrifying trials to win food in the lead up to one is crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle