I'm A Celebrity first look as Boy George and Matt Hancock face first eating trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity as Boy George and Matt Hancock team up for the next trial.

Ant and Dec visited camp yesterday evening (Thursday) to announce the results of the evening’s public poll.

With the most votes from viewers, pop icon Boy George and politician Matt Hancock were put forward to take part in the next Bushtucker trial.

The pair will face the first eating Trial of the series, La Cucaracha Cafe.

You can watch a first look clip below…

The duo will be faced with a series of meals from the La Cucaracha Cafe which they’ll have to consume if they want to win stars for camp.

Watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 tonight, Friday 11 November at 9PM on ITV

More celebs currently taking part in the 2022 I’m A Celebrity line up currently include comedian Seann Walsh, rugby star Mike Tindall MBE, England Lioness Jill Scott MBE, soap star Owen Warner and Loose Women’s Charlene White.

They’re joined by radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, stand up Babatúndé Aléshé, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver and presenter & property expert Scarlette Douglas.

Tonight’s trial will be Matt’s third in as many days.

Last night he took part in Tentacles of Terror, winning all eleven stars on offer.

Ant & Dec told him of the challenge: “This giant octopus-shaped structure is home to an assortment of underwater critters. All you have to do is find and collect 11 numbered stars, in order, 1 to 11. During the trial the tentacles of terror will lower into the water so you’ll have to swim around a bit.”

After completing the task and winning all the stars, he reacted: “I can’t believe it. I was so nervous. My heart was racing. I’m really proud of myself for having pulled that off.”

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night on ITV.