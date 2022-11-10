Seann Walsh opens up about Strictly kissing scandal on I'm A Celebrity

Seann Walsh opened up about his Strictly Come Dancing kissing scandal on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity.

In this evening’s episode, Seann opened up about his time on Strictly to his fellow campmates.

He told Sue Cleaver: “Me and my dance partner, who was married, I was in a relationship, we were photographed kissing when we were on Strictly Come Dancing… that was the front page of every newspaper.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Seann Walsh. ©ITV Plc

Sue asked: “Why did that crucify you? Why did that have such an impact?”

Seann said: “To be totally honest with you, my poor ex, my girlfriend at the time, posted a statement. My girlfriend [at the time] posted a statement and that was the end of me.”

Seann added: “I said sorry. I sat on Jonathan Ross’s TV show and apologised. I sat next to will.i.am and Samuel L. Jackson and apologised. That will forever be the weirdest moment of my life and I have to say probably the worst moment of my life.”

Sue in the Bush Telegraph said: “He’s a lovely lad. He’s a sensitive soul, very sensitive soul. He’s been through the ringer the last three years. I think he’s really brave and I’m glad he’s here.”

In the Bush Telegraph Seann said: “That’s something in my life that I don’t want to go back to. Obviously I knew it would come up. They come up so naturally here. I just want to move on. It’s really nice to have people that will listen and are so lovely and wonderful.

“I just want to be clear in that I’m very sorry about what happened and I really want this to be a positive experience and it really has been. I want to come out of here and move forward.”

