I'm A Celebrity's Boy George fumes as Matt Hancock joins camp

Matt Hancock made his arrival into camp on I’m A Celebrity 2022 tonight.

The politician and former health secretary joined the show alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

The other contestants were quick to react to the new arrival, with many unconvinced by the latest addition.

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity

Babatúndé said: “It’s hard to kind of like push your views aside, it really is, because of the many people whose lives have been affected. But, at the same time, we’ve got to be welcoming and we’ve got to treat people as humans obviously.”

Charlene asked Matt why he signed up, as he explained: “Because there’s, honest truth, is because there’s so few ways in which politicians can show that we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to do that. I’ve got a sense of adventure.”

Charlene asked: “So you kind of want people to see you for you?”

I’m A Celebrity’s Charlene White and Chris Moyles

Matt admitted: “I hope so… If I can use this to sort of peel myself back a bit and just be me, it’s better.”

Charlene replied: “But I can imagine it would not have gone down well at all at home? You have to expect that. Because Parliament is still sitting, we’re not in recess, you know…”

Matt continued: “I also just think that sometimes you’ve got to do things differently.”

Charlene said: “I’m not sure going on I’m A Celebrity is the way to do it but you’re doing you and it’s a decision you’ve made and honestly it will be fascinating just to see.”

Boy George in the Bush Telegraph on I’m A Celebrity

She added in the Bush Telegraph: “Politicians do tend to use that line, ‘I feel as though the public need to know the real me’. I’m not necessarily sure a reality TV show is the way to do that.”

Meanwhile, Boy George told Scarlette: “You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die. I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, I was like ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did, she was fine…I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him. It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened, if my mum had gone, I wouldn’t be here now. I would have gone when he walked in.”

Boy George in the Bush Telegraph continued: “If I had lost my mum, I would go. And I feel a little bit selfish, you know, just kind of… everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do? I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong.”

