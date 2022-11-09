I'm A Celebrity first look as Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh face latest trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity as Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh join the jungle.

The pair will enter camp in the latest episode tonight (Wednesday, 9 November) and they’ll go straight into facing their first Bushtucker trial.

In yesterday’s episode, Ant & Dec entered the camp to inform the current celebs that none of them would be doing the trial.

Instead, they announced two new arrivals would be joining camp and it’d be up to them to win stars for camp.

In this first look clip, the pair are seen tackling Beastly Burrows as they find themselves crawling around a series of pitch-black tunnels searching for stars.

Watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 tonight, Wednesday 9 November at 9PM on ITV

Speaking on entering the jungle, former health secretary Matt said: “I am looking forward to throwing myself into it all like I do everything in life. You can’t hide anything in the jungle, you see somebody warts and all.”

Meanwhile, Seann said of signing up for I’m A Celebrity: “Grace [Seann’s partner] is the main reason why I am doing I’m A Celebrity. As you can imagine I was very scared after the last time I was on a big show because the fallout was not something you would want to go back to. Grace talked me into doing it.

“She convinced me it was the wrong attitude to have not doing it because I feared what people would think, but to do it because I would have a wonderful time.”

They’ll join the current line up including radio host Chris Moyles, presenter & property expert Scarlette Douglas, stand up Babatúndé Aléshé, Loose Women’s Charlene Whiteand Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Completing the line up is Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, singer Boy George, rugby star Mike Tindall MBE and England Lioness Jill Scott. Love Island’s Olivia Attwood left the jungle earlier this week on medical grounds.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.