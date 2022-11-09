Tony Adams has spoken out after being spotted ‘arguing’ with pro partner Katya Jones in Strictly’s latest live show.

Against the odds, the pair have now made it halfway through this year’s Strictly Come Dancing competition.

But last weekend there were rumours the pair rowed after they were seen in a tense conversation in the background of the latest episode.

Tony Adams and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 5. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Today the ex-England football captain and his professional dance partner appeared in the Good Morning Studio to speak about their time on the show.

Talking to hosts and former Strictly contestants, Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, when asked about the supposed row, Tony replied: “We constantly argue, don’t we?”

To which Katya joked: “We just don’t like each other at all, we don’t get on!”

Tony then continued: “We’ve had two months together now. She’s been training me and the routines she’s putting on are incredible. And sometimes when I miss a step, sometimes she’s a little bit over critical and I just want to have a good time as well.

“So I think it’s a balance between maybe letting me make a mistake and enjoying myself a little bit at times… I’m not an expert in this field.”

Tony also revealed that he’s “just trying to throw a few shapes on a Saturday night” and how he “cried for the first month – physically, emotionally, mentally in bits… every week you’re learning a new skill and it’s just brutal.”

To watch the interview and show in full visit itv.com/hub

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV & ITV Hub