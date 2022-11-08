The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 dances and songs have been revealed for Saturday’s latest episode.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present the latest live show this weekend as the remaining nine celebs each dance a brand new routine.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be giving their scores before viewers at home take to the voting lines.

Last Sunday saw Ellie Simmonds become the latest to bow out of the competition in the dance off result and one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend.

With the couples fighting to secure a place in next week’s Blackpool special, no one wants to be the next to leave.

Here is this week’s Strictly Come Dancing music, song and dance list in full…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Week 8

Ellie & Johannes

Charleston to Friendship by Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins

Fleur & Vito

Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Helen & Gorka

Salsa to Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

Kym & Graziano

American Smooth to Chasing Cars by Cinematic Pop

Molly & Carlos

Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Hamza & Jowita

Couple’s Choice to Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Tony & Katya

Jive to Land of 1000 Dances by Wilson Pickett

Tyler & Dianne

Paso Doble to Unstoppable by E.S. Posthumus

Will & Nancy

Waltz to Three Times A Lady by Commodores

Currently Hamza is chalked up as the favourite to win but it remains one of the most open competitions Strictly has seen.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 12 November at 6:55PM, with the results show on Sunday 13, November at 7:20PM on BBC One.

Together with the dance off, Sunday’s show will feature a new group routine from the professionals and music from Sheku and Zak.