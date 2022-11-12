Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 latest live show.

So far six couples have left the competition – and tonight (12 November) the remaining nine dancing duos performed a brand new set of routines.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were back to host the show, as the celebs competed to stay in the competition and make next weekend’s Blackpool special.

The couples hit the dancefloor in order to try and win over judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood – as well as those watching at home. The judges gave their scores out of 10 as usual which will be added to the viewers’ votes in Sunday’s results.

Fleur East & Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 8. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Topping the scoreboard this week was Fleur East who received a near perfect 39 points for her Samba. Motsi was in tears as Craig told the singer: “If that dance doesn’t get you to Blackpool, I don’t know what will.”

It was a tie for second place with Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin both scoring 38 points.

Will’s emotional waltz got a simple “wow” from Motsi while Anton described it as “immaculate”. Hamza danced a couple’s choice routine in homage to his family with Shirley saying it was “truly amazing”.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 8. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Hamza Yassin on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 8. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Bouncing back from a second time in the dance off, Molly Rainford scored 37 points for her Rumba which Craig branded a “quality” routine.

Next in the ranks was Helen Skelton who scored 32 for a salsa which “didn’t disappoint” according to Motsi.

Kym Marsh, Tyler West and Ellie Taylor all ended the evening with 31 points. Kym’s American Smooth was described as “divine” by Shirley, Tyler’s Paso was “impressive” according to Motsi and Anton said Ellie’s Charleston was a “huge improvement” on last week’s performance.

Mollie Rainford and Carlos Gu on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 8. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 8. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Landing at the bottom of the scoreboard again was Tony Adams who received 24 marks for his Jive. Craig described it as a “technical disaster” and suggested the dance was “beyond” the football legend while Motsi encouraged: “You gave it your best shot”.

It could finally see the sports star in the dance off where last week it was Ellie Simmonds who left the show.

As ever the judges’ scores will be combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

The two celebrity couples at the bottom of the overall rankings will have to dance again for the judges in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

Strictly returns on Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:20PM. As well as revealing who leaves, the professionals mark Remembrance Sunday with a beautiful group number and there’s a guest music performance is by Sheku and Zak.