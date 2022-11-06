Strictly Come Dancing spoiler 'leak' shocks fans ahead of results show

A rumoured leak of the latest Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results have surprised fans.

Strictly Come Dancing’s seventh live show aired on BBC One last night (5 November) ahead of the latest results episode airing this evening.

However who left Strictly has apparently already been revealed on social media websites such as Twitter thanks to the pre-recorded results show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges Craig Revel Horwood; Motsi Mabuse; Shirley Ballas; Anton du Beke. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Reacting to the apparent result on social media, many fans were shocked.

One wrote on Twitter: “Blimey wasn’t expecting that result”

A second added: “Quite shocked about the spoiler..i was not expecting that as i thought both did well!But it’s the public vote,we can’t argue with that”

“what?! two of the best dances of the night” commented a third.

And another wrote: “This is ridiculous. The judges’ scores left contestants in pairs which limited the spread of scores from 10 to 1 and put consistently good dancers at risk. ”

The rumoured result will only be officially confirmed when it is broadcast on BBC One tonight from 7:15PM.

As well as the dance-off, tonight’s episode will feature a Bollywood-inspired routine from the professionals and a music performance from Luke Evans.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Saturday’s leaderboard saw Hamza Yassin and pro partner Jowita Przystal on top once again after scoring a near perfect 39 points for their Cha Cha.

But at the other end, after topping the scoreboard last weekend, Ellie Taylor struggled with the Rumba, getting just three marks from Craig for a total of 22.

However it was Tony Adams who placed last after closing the show with a salsa which scored 21 points.

The judges’ marks will be combined with the viewer votes to determine which two celebs must dance again before the judges decide who stays. Head judge Shirley Ballas will have the casting vote in case of a tie.

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday, 6 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.