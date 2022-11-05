Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radabe on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have accused the judges of ‘undermarking’ Ellie Taylor in tonight’s live show.

Ellie and pro partner Johannes Radebe topped last week’s scoreboard but Saturday saw them in the bottom two.

The pair danced a Rumba that got just a three from Craig Revel Horwood and five from Shirley Ballas. With sevens from both Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, Ellie and Johannes had a total of 21 points.

Many fans of the show weren’t impressed with the scoring. One reacted on Twitter: “Craig is taking the p*** with that 3 🤬 there is no way Ellie’s dance was that bad 🤦🏼‍♂️ #Strictly”

Another added: “3????? Craig?? Ellie & Johannes deserved more than that. Shame on you. #Strictly”

A third commented: “I actually feel sorry for Ellie T. She’s genuinely gutted and a 3 from Craig, didn’t think it was THAT bad 🤷‍♀️ #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing”

Others were left angry after Craig gave more points to Tony Adams after his Salsa.

One commented online: “Ellie does a dance with no mistakes and beautifully danced and gets a 3. Tony makes loads of mistakes and gets a 5 – wtaf???? Craig needs to apologise to Ellie!! ”

A second agreed: “How can Craig give Tony a 4 when Ellie T only got a 3. Disgraceful #Strictly”

Of course the judges’ votes aren’t everything with viewers now getting their say.

The panel’s marks and viewer votes will be combined to determine the bottom two in Sunday’s results.

On Sunday evening, the lowest ranked couples will go head to head in the dance off before one is eliminated.

