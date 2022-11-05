I'm A Celebrity 2022 to feature more trials than ever before

This year’s I’m A Celebrity will feature more trials then ever before as the show returns to Australia.

After two years in Wales due to the pandemic, the ITV series will be back in the jungle for its new season which launches on Sunday night.

And show bosses have gone all out with this year’s bushtucker trials, preparing 24 trials for the next three weeks.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Mike Tindall MBE,, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE. ©ITV Plc

It’ll all start with the opening show which will see this year’s crop of celebs split into three groups.

Executive producer Olly Nash shared: “It’s much bigger than we’ve ever done before. And we’re filming more [challenges] than we’ve ever filmed before.

“There’ll be more elements lasting over more shows than has happened before too, so it’s not all just going to be limited to show one. Not all celebrities will be here in camp at the end of Sunday’s show.”

He spilled to the Daily Mirror: “The first three celebrities will be followed by another three celebrities and they will get the pick of the beds.

“We have bunk beds which is a first for I’m A Celebrity and then we have a Luxury RV that was driven through the jungle about 35 years ago, broke down and was never moved.

“That will make a very comfy home for two people inside there.”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will start on Sunday, 6 November at 9PM on ITV.

Celebs on the I’m A Celebrity line up include football legend Adebayo Akinfenwa, radio host Chris Moyles, comedian Babatunde Aléshé, performer Boy George and Corrie actress Sue Cleaver.

Joining them are England Lioness Jill Scott MBE, rugbuy star Mike Tindall, soap star Owen Warner, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood and Loose Women Charlene White.

As ever, fans will tune in as the celebs are confronted by terrifying trials to win food for camp ahead of one of them being crowned 2022’s King or Queen of the Jungle