The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a spoiler-filled look at the results of The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity special – who was behind the masks?

This Sunday night (6 November) saw two of ITV’s biggest TV shows combined for one-night-only.

The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity special saw a line up of mystery celebs – all former jungle campers – keeping their true identity a secret as they hid behind elaborate masks and costumes.

Guessing who was under the costume were celerity sleuths Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan with Joel Dommett, a former I’m A Celeb star himself, presenting.

The special saw all four contestants sing for both the panel and studio audience who voted for their favourites to crown the winner. At the end of the night all four contestants were unmasked. Here are all the results and who was behind the masks…

The Masked Singer I’m A Celebrity contestants UNMASKED!

Witchetty Grub – Alison Hammond

After losing their sing-off with Koala, Witchetty Grub was the first contestant of the night to be unmasked, revealed as TV presenter and reality star Alison Hammond.

The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Witchetty Grub. ©Bandicoot TV

Cockroach – Russell Watson

After losing their sing-off with Kangaroo, Cockroach became the second contestant of the night to be unmasked, revealed as classical singer Russell Watson.

The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Cockroach. ©Bandicoot TV

Kangaroo – Sinitta

Runner up after their sing-off against Koala, was unmasked as pop icon Sinitta.

The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Kangaroo. ©Bandicoot TV

Koala – Vernon Kay

Winning the one-off special by topping the studio audience vote was Koala. They were last to take off their mask to reveal TV presenter Vernon Kay.

The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Koala. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special is available on catch-up on ITV Hub.

A brand new full series of The Masked Singer will begin on ITV in the New Year.