Strictly Come Dancing Professionals 2023 tour - line up and tickets!

Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals tour returns for 2023 – here’s all you need to know.

The new tour will open on Hull’s Bonus Arena on 2 May before dancing its way around the country for 30 dates with tickets on sale now here.

Directed by Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison, the tour will feature an exciting line-up of 10 magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites.

Those on the line up are Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; new Strictly dancer and 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola; Chinese National Dance Champion Carlos Gu (who is also new to Strictly this year), Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer and undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones.

Joining them are six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion Nikita Kuzmin; 2017 & 2020 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk; Polish Open Latin Champion Jowita Przystal; and World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist Nancy Xu.

Jason Gilkison said: “It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for next year’s tour. We will be dazzling audiences across the country with the dance and choreography at the highest possible standard.

“To see these dancers coming together to perform on this scale is a joy for me as a director and Strictly fans are in for a real treat!”

The show will showcase the exceptional talent of TV’s hugely popular professional dancers, set within the wonderful world of the BBC show, with its stunning costumes and sparkling sets.

The professionals tour joins the new 2023 Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour featuring celebrities from the TV series.