I'm A Celebrity 2022 new twist revealed as vote opens for first trial

The I’m A Celebrity 2022 cast has been officially confirmed – and you can already vote for the first trial.

The new series I’m A Celebrity will launch on Sunday, 6 November on ITV.

Celebrities officially announced for the 2022 I’m A Celebrity line up include England Lioness Jill Scott, footballing legend Adebayo Akinfenwa, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, comic Babatunde Aléshé and newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White.

They’re joined by soap actor Owen Warner, radio presenter Chris Moyles, soap star Sue Cleaver, former rugby player Mike Tindall MBE and singer Boy George.

Even before they enter the camp, the show’s first trial vote is open.

You can have your say via the official app for you to vote for who you want to become Jungle VIPs in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Jungle VIPs are ‘Very Isolated People’. They will spend their first night stranded on an island and will face the first trial of the series

Find out the results when I’m a Celebrity kicks off on Sunday night.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will air each night on ITV at 9PM hosted by Ant and Dec.

The new series sees the show return to Australia after two years in Wales due to the pandemic.

The celebrities will leave their life of luxury and instead move into the jungle in Australia with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

All the favourite trials will return and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.