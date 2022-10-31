Luke Evans to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

Luke Evans is to perform on this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing results show.

Fresh from his appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox, Luke will be performing a song from his brand new album A Song for You.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom intensifies.

Couples on the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin , Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer and Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice.

Joining them are Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Tyler West and Dianne Buswell and James Bye and Amy Dowden.

Concluding this season’s couples are Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe , Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Tony Adams and Katya Jones and Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal.

Every weekend the celebrity and professional dancer pairings take to the floor hoping to impress the panel and fans at home.

The performances will be marked by Strictly Come Dancing panel of Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood before viewers at home vote.

On Sunday night the lowest ranked pairs will go head to head in the dance off before one is sent home.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday, 5 November at 7PM and Sunday 6 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.