Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back tonight – but what time does it start and who’s dancing what?

Following last weekend’s Spooktacular Strictly special, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back in the ballroom as the remaining ten couples compete at the halfway mark of the series.

Tonight, the couples take to the dancefloor once more in a bid to dazzle Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

The competition is as unpredictable as ever and with Blackpool on the horizon, the stakes are high.

In Sunday’s results show, the two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewers’ votes will have face the dreaded dance-off before another is sent home.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

Going into Week 7 we’re down to ten couples.

Those remaining on the line up include singer & actress Molly Rainford, TV host Kym Marsh, Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin, comedian Ellie Taylor, TV star Will Mellor and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

Finishing this season’s cast are singer, TV & radio host Fleur East,cradio DJ and TV presenter Tyler West, football icon Tony Adams MBE and TV personality Helen Skelton.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Dances and songs – Week 7

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Ellie & Nikita: Charleston to Too Darn Hot by Kiss Me Kate

Ellie & Johannes: Rumba to Alone by Heart

Fleur & Vito: Waltz to I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues by Elton John

Helen & Gorka: Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monáe

Kym & Graziano: Argentine Tango to Assassin’s Tango by John Powell

Molly & Carlos: Foxtrot to You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars

Hamza & Jowita: Cha Cha Cha to I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) by Four Tops

Tony & Katya: Salsa to I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) by Pitbull

Tyler & Dianne: Viennese Waltz to I’ve Been Loving You Too Long by Seal

Will & Nancy: Quickstep to Soda Pop by Robbie Williams featuring Michael Bublé

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 5 November at 7PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:15PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 as the bottom two couples based on judges’ scores and viewer votes is revealed.

There will also be a magnificent Bollywood routine from the Strictly professionals and a music performance by Luke Evans