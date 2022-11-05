Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard! Week 7's scores and results revealed

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 7 tonight.

It was James Bye and Amy Dowden who left Strictly last weekend and another celebrity will be sent home in Sunday’s results show.

Tonight saw the ten remaining couples performing live once more with a brand new dance for them all as they competed at the halfway point of the series.

It was Week 7 of the show and after the previous Saturday’s Halloween fright night, it was back to the usual glitz and glamour in the ballroom.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 40.

At the end of the night, Hamza Yassin was on top once again with a near-perfect score of 39 points for his Cha Cha Cha. Meanwhile, Tony Adams was bottom with 21 points after dancing a salsa.

In Sunday’s results, the judges’ scores from Saturday’s dances will be combined with the results of the latest public vote to help determine the bottom two dancers. They’ll have to dance again for the judges who will decide who stays and who goes.

Tomorrow will also see a Bollywood routine from the Strictly professionals and a music performance by Luke Evans.

For now, you can recap the full leaderboard from Strictly tonight (6 November) below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and scores – Week 7

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Hamza Yassin Cha Cha Cha 8 10 10 10 38 Helen Skelton Jive 9 9 9 10 37 Kym Marsh Argentine Tango 9 9 9 10 37 Molly Rainford Foxtrot 8 9 9 9 35 Fleur East Waltz 9 9 8 9 35 Ellie S immonds Charleston 7 9 8 9 33 Will Mellor Quickstep 8 8 8 9 33 Tyler West Viennese Waltz 7 7 7 8 29 Ellie T aylor Rumba 3 7 5 7 22 Tony Adams Salsa 4 6 5 6 21

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.