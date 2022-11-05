Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 latest live show.

So far five couples have left the competition – and tonight the remaining dancing duos performed a brand new selection of dazzling ballroom and Latin routines.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were back to host the latest episode of the show as the couples danced again in a bid to make it a step closer to the upcoming Blackpool special.

The remaining nine celebrities and their pro partners hit the dancefloor in a bid to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood once again.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Ellie Simmonds on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

As always, the judges issued their scores out of 10 which will be added to the viewers’ votes in the results where last week it was James Bye who left Strictly.

Tonight’s leaderboard saw Hamza Yassin and pro partner Jowita Przystal on top once again after scoring a near perfect 39 points for their Cha Cha. Motsi described it as the best she had seen on the show with only Craig holding out from awarding a ten.

Just behind the pair were Helen Skelton and Kym Marsh who scored 37 points apiece. Motsi said Helen’s Jive was a “real statement” while Craig branded Kym’s Argentine Tango “absolutely perfect”.

Next on the judges’ scoreboard were Molly Rainford and Fleur East with 35 points. Molly’s Foxtrot won Craig over while Fleur bounced back from the dance off with a waltz that the usually critical judge described as “graceful, elegant and stylish”.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Helen Skelton on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Ellie Simmonds and Will Mellor both scored 33 points for their latest routines. Ellie’s energetic Charleston had the judges on their feet while Will’s quickstep won praise from Anton.

At the bottom end of the leaderboard, Tyler West scored 29 points for a Viennese Waltz with Shirley saying there was “too much incorrect footwork to forgive”.

After topping the scoreboard last weekend, Ellie Taylor struggled with the Rumba, getting just three marks from Craig for a total of 22.

But placing bottom at the end of the night was Tony Adams whose disastrous salsa closed the show and scored 21 points.

The judges’ marks leave Ellie Taylor and Tony at risk of the dance off in tomorrow’s results.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radabe on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

However it could all change when the judges’ marks are combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

As always the celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly returns on Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:15PM.

As well as the results, there will be a musical performance from Luke Evans. Plus, there will be a new group performance from the pros with a Bollywood-inspired routine.