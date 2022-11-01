Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Week 7 songs and dances REVEALED!

It’s Week seven of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 this week and here are all the latest dances and songs.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present the latest live show on Saturday as the remaining ten celebs each dance a brand new routine.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be giving their marks on every aspect as the celebs compete to make it through to Blackpool week.

Last Sunday saw James Bye become the latest to bow out of the competition after dancing off against Fleur East in the Halloween special. On Sunday, one more celebrity will be leaving.

Here are this evening’s Strictly Come Dancing song, music and dance list in full…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Week 7

Ellie & Nikita

Charleston to Too Darn Hot by Kiss Me Kate

Ellie & Johannes

Rumba to Alone by Heart

Fleur & Vito

Waltz to I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues by Elton John

Helen & Gorka

Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monáe

Kym & Graziano

Argentine Tango to Assassin’s Tango by John Powell

Molly & Carlos

Foxtrot to You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars

Hamza & Jowita

Cha Cha Cha to I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) by Four Tops

Tony & Katya

Salsa to I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) by Pitbull

Tyler & Dianne

Viennese Waltz to I’ve Been Loving You Too Long by Seal

Will & Nancy

Quickstep to Soda Pop by Robbie Williams featuring Michael Bublé

The remaining ten couples will take to the dancefloor once more this week when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight (Saturday, 5 November) at 7PM.

And one more celebrity will leave in the latest results show at 7:15PM on Sunday, 6 November on BBC One, featuring a Bollywood-inspired routine from the pros and a special performance from musical guest Luke Evans.