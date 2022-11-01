Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Week 7 songs and dances REVEALED!

It’s Week seven of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 this week and here are all the latest dances and songs.
Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present the latest live show on Saturday as the remaining ten celebs each dance a brand new routine.
As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be giving their marks on every aspect as the celebs compete to make it through to Blackpool week.
Last Sunday saw James Bye become the latest to bow out of the competition after dancing off against Fleur East in the Halloween special. On Sunday, one more celebrity will be leaving.
Here are this evening’s Strictly Come Dancing song, music and dance list in full…
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Week 7
Ellie & Nikita
Charleston to Too Darn Hot by Kiss Me Kate
Ellie & Johannes
Rumba to Alone by Heart
Fleur & Vito
Waltz to I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues by Elton John
Helen & Gorka
Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monáe
Kym & Graziano
Argentine Tango to Assassin’s Tango by John Powell
Molly & Carlos
Foxtrot to You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars
Hamza & Jowita
Cha Cha Cha to I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) by Four Tops
Tony & Katya
Salsa to I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) by Pitbull
Tyler & Dianne
Viennese Waltz to I’ve Been Loving You Too Long by Seal
Will & Nancy
Quickstep to Soda Pop by Robbie Williams featuring Michael Bublé
The remaining ten couples will take to the dancefloor once more this week when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight (Saturday, 5 November) at 7PM.
And one more celebrity will leave in the latest results show at 7:15PM on Sunday, 6 November on BBC One, featuring a Bollywood-inspired routine from the pros and a special performance from musical guest Luke Evans.