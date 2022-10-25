Radio host Chris Moyles appears to be the first confirmed name on this year’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up.

The broadcaster has been rumoured for the show and was pictured today landing in Australia.

He reportedly told the Daily Mirror of heading into the jungle: “It should be nice, fingers crossed anyway.”

Ant and Dec in the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here trailer

Chris then added: “I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I’m A Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow.”

A source previously told The Sun newspaper that show bosses have been trying to sign Chris “for years”.

“Previously he’s turned them down for a number of reasons but this year feels like the right time,” the insider claimed. “Fans of the show are in for a real treat and Chris has no doubt there will be some people who will be ringing to vote for him to do some of the gruelling trials.”

ITV has yet to officially announce the cast for the upcoming series, which will start in November.

Further famous faces rumoured to be taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include Loose Women star Charlene White, soap actress Sue Cleaver, soap actor Owen Warner, and Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

Joining them are said to be stand up Seann Walsh, footballing legend Adebayo Akinfenwa, comedian Babatunde Aléshé and musican Boy George.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return on ITV very soon.

Presented by Ant & Dec, the programme will launch in November.

This year will see the seriees return to its usual tome in Australia after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The classic trials will return and ahead of one star is crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle