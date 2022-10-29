Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Halloween live show.

So far four couples have left the competition – and tonight the remaining dancing duos performed a new selection of dazzling ballroom and Latin routines.

This weekend was the spookiest event in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the year’s Halloween Special.

The remaining couples in the competition got into the Halloween spirit and hit the dancefloor in a bid to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Ellie Taylor & Johannes Radebe on Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween special. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu on Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween week. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Come the end of the night, it was Ellie Taylor and Tyler West who shared top spot on the scoreboard with 35 points apiece.

Motsi said Ellie’s Couple’s Choice routine with pro partner Johannes Radebe was her favourite of the night while Tyler and Dianne Buswell’s Cha Cha split the judges. Craig gave it 7 points but Anton gave it a perfect 10, branding it one of the best in Strictly history.

Kym Marsh took on the infamous difficult Rumba and scored a healthy 34 points, placing her just ahead of last week’s scoreboard leader Hamza Yassin who scored 33 points for his Tango.

Graziano Di Prima & Kym Marsh on Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween week. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Also scoring 33 points was Molly Rainford who was in the bottom two last weekend. Her Argentine Tango with pro partner Carlos Gu scored just a six from Craig but got nines from all of the other judges.

Next in the rankings were Helen Skelton, Will Mellor and Fleur East who all ended Halloween week with 32 points from the judges.

Tony Adams and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween week. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Tony Adams scored his best marks yet with 31 points for his Quickstep which Anton described as the footballer’s first “proper dance”.

Landing in the bottom two of the judges’ leaderboard were Ellie Simmonds and James Bye who scored 29 points and 27 points respectively for their latest routines.

They’re at risk of facing the dance off where last week it was Jayde Adams who left Strictly Come Dancing.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard: Week 6’s (Halloween) scores and results

However votes from the viewers could well take them out of danger and change everything.

The total judges’ marks from tonight will be combined with the results from the latest public vote.

As ever two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves in the dance-off and having to perform again in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

Strictly returns Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:20PM.

As well as the results, there will be a musical performance from Rina Sawayama and the judges will once again be putting Saturday night’s routines under the microscope.