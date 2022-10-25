Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Halloween songs and dances REVEALED!

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 Halloween special this evening and here are all the dances and songs.

The spookiest event in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar is back this weekend.

Strictly’s Halloween special sees the return of spiders, witches, broomsticks and ghosts to the Strictly ballroom.

The remaining couples perform fierce and fun routines for judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, who will score the remaining guys and ghouls.

In last Sunday night’s latest Strictly show, Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer became the fourth celeb couple to be eliminated, leaving eleven stars battling it out for victory.

Here is this week’s Halloween Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Halloween / Week 6

Ellie and Johannes

Couple’s Choice to I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy

Fleur and Vito

Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé

Helen and Gorka

Foxtrot to Lil’ Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

Kym and Graziano

Rumba to Frozen by Madonna

Molly and Carlos

Argentine Tango to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush

Hamza and Jowita

Tango to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

James and Amy

Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker

Tony and Katya

Quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band

Tyler and Dianne

Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen

Will and Nancy

Mama Told Me Not To Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics

What do you make of all that then? Tweet us @tellymix!

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor once more this weekend when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 29 October at 6:50PM.

And one more celebrity will leave in the latest results show on Sunday, 30 October at 7:20PM on BBC One.

There results show will open with a routine from our Strictly professionals that tells the cautionary tale of Icarus, and there’s a music performance by the outstanding Rina Sawayama