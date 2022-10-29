Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard! Halloween scores and results (Week 6)

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results from the scoreboard of Halloween / Week 6 this weekend.

It was Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer who left Strictly last weekend and another celebrity couple will be sent home in Sunday’s results show.

This week the remaining couples performed live once more with a brand new dance for all of them.

And it was the Halloween special with some amazing outfits, spectacular make up and a special group dance to open the show.

As always, deciding who was frightfully good, and who was horrifyingly bad, judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 40.

At the end of this evening, Ellie Taylor and Tyler West shared the top spot with 35 points each. Right at the bottom was Ellie Simmonds and James Bye who scored 29 and 27 marks respectively.

The judges’ scores from tonight’s dances will now be combined with the results of the latest public vote to help determine the bottom two dancers in the results. They will have to perform again in Sunday’s results show where the judges will decide who to save and which couple will head home.

Sunday will also see a special routine from the show’s pros and a music performance from Rina Sawayama.

For now, recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard from tonight (29 October) below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and scores – Week 6 – Halloween

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Ellie T aylor Couple’s Choice 8 9 9 9 35 Tyler West Cha Cha 7 9 9 10 35 Kym Marsh Rumba 8 8 9 9 34 Hamza Yassin Tango 8 9 8 8 33 Molly Rainford Argentine Tango 6 9 9 9 33 Helen Skelton Foxtrot 7 8 8 9 32 Will Mellor Cha Cha 8 8 8 8 32 Fleur East Salsa 8 8 8 8 32 Tony Adams Quickstep 7 8 8 8 31 Ellie S immonds Foxtrot 6 8 7 8 29 James Bye Charleston 6 7 7 7 27

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.