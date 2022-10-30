Will Mellor in Strictly Come Dancing 2022s Halloween special. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the eleven couples performing live for the sixth time this series in a Halloween themed special.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Tony and Katya

Dance: Quickstep

Song: The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band

Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Will and Nancy

Dance: Mama Told Me Not

Song: Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Kym and Graziano

Dance: Rumba

Song: Frozen by Madonna

Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)

James and Amy

Dance: Charleston

Song: Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker

Judges’ scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Molly and Carlos

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush

Judges’ scores: 33 (6, 9, 9, 9)

Tyler and Dianne

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen

Judges’ scores: 35 (7, 9, 9, 10)

Helen and Gorka

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Lil’ Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)

Hamza and Jowita

Dance: Tango

Song: Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 9, 8, 8)

Fleur and Vito

Dance: Salsa

Song: Break My Soul by Beyoncé

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Ellie and Nikita

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Scooby Doo, Where Are You? by David Mook, Ben Raleigh

Judges’ scores: 29 (6, 8, 7, 8)

Ellie and Johannes

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

As always, the judges’ marks from this week be combined with the results from the latest viewer vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the results plus a musical performance from Rina Sawayama.