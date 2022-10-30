Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the eleven couples performing live for the sixth time this series in a Halloween themed special.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Tony and Katya
Dance: Quickstep
Song: The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band
Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Will and Nancy
Dance: Mama Told Me Not
Song: Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Kym and Graziano
Dance: Rumba
Song: Frozen by Madonna
Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)
James and Amy
Dance: Charleston
Song: Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker
Judges’ scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)
Molly and Carlos
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush
Judges’ scores: 33 (6, 9, 9, 9)
Tyler and Dianne
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen
Judges’ scores: 35 (7, 9, 9, 10)
Helen and Gorka
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Lil’ Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs
Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)
Hamza and Jowita
Dance: Tango
Song: Wicked Game by Chris Isaak
Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 9, 8, 8)
Fleur and Vito
Dance: Salsa
Song: Break My Soul by Beyoncé
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Ellie and Nikita
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Scooby Doo, Where Are You? by David Mook, Ben Raleigh
Judges’ scores: 29 (6, 8, 7, 8)
Ellie and Johannes
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
As always, the judges’ marks from this week be combined with the results from the latest viewer vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.
Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the results plus a musical performance from Rina Sawayama.