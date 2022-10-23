Jayde Adams speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Jayde Adams has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing’s latest season.

It was the comedian and pro partner Karen Hauer who left Strictly this weekend, the latest couple to be sent home.

Speaking after her departure, Jayde said: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work.

“You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen. And everyone on this show, said it to me, when I had you, they said ‘you’ve got the best one’ sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour. ”

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

She continued: “Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer, you are amazing, thank you for everything! I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run.

“It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer, we are so looked after, and in this industry where so many people aren’t looked after, this show is incredible, well done everyone.”

Karen added: “It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions for us, and you are so special, so powerful, so emotional, and I’ve loved every second. Thank you Jayde.”

Following their exit, eleven celebs remain in the competition.

Names announced for Strictly Come Dancing line up include radio DJ Tyler West, EastEnders star James Bye and CBBC star Molly Rainford.

Also on the line up are singer Fleur East, Paralympian and sports presenter Ellie Simmonds OBE, TV star Will Mellor and comic and actress Ellie Taylor.

Completing line up are TV personality Helen Skelton, Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin, actress & TV host Kym Marsh and footballing icon Tony Adams MBE.

