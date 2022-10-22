Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back tonight – what time does it start and who’s dancing what?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this weekend, as the quest to lift the Glitterball Trophy continues.

The 12 remaining couples will each take to the floor in a bid to impress the judging panel: Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

This week celebrates the BBC’s centenary as the show opens with an epic group number that sees the Strictly professionals and judges gatecrash some of the biggest BBC flagship shows.

Tyler West & Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 4. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Meanwhile the celebs perform to either an iconic BBC theme tune or dance in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

Twelve celebs are left in the contest including sports star Tony Adams MBE, Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin, EastEnders star James Bye and comic and actress Ellie Taylor.

Joining them are singer Molly Rainford, singer Fleur East, radio DJ Tyler West, presenter & actress Kym Marsh, stand up comedian Jayde Adams, TV & radio presenter Helen Skelton, Paralympic champion & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds and actor Will Mellor.

Those eliminated so far are Bros singer Matt Goss, radio presenter Richie Anderson and Loose Women star Kaye Adams.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Dances and songs – Week 5

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Ellie S & Nikita: Paso Doble to Montagues and Capulets by Sergei Prokofiev’s Ballet – Romeo and Juliet from The Apprentice

Ellie T & Johannes: Tango to Casualty Theme Tune by Ken Freeman from Casualty

Fleur & Vito: Jive to Waterloo by Abba from Eurovision

Helen & Gorka: Charleston to Blue Peter Theme Tune by Mike Oldfield from Blue Peter

Jayde & Karen: Charleston to The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It) by Victoria Wood from BBC Comedy – Victoria Wood

Kym & Graziano: Quickstep to Ballroom Blitz by Sweet from Come Dancing

Molly & Carlos: Couples’ Choice to Grange Hill Theme Tune by Alan Hawkshaw from BBC Children’s – Grange Hill

Hamza & Jowita: Quickstep to On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons to BBC Nature Programming

James & Amy: Foxtrot to Julia’s Theme / EastEnders Theme Tune by Simon May & Leslie Osborne from EastEnders

Tony & Katya: Cha Cha to Grandstand Theme Tune by Keith Mansfield from BBC Sport – Grandstand

Tyler & Dianne: Tango to Doctor Who Theme Tune by Segun Akinola from Doctor Who

Will & Nancy: Viennese Waltz to Line Of Duty End Titles by Carly Paradis from Line Of Duty

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 22 October at 6:40PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 6:45PM with the fourth results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 and as the fourth couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

This weekend’s musical performance comes from Becky Hill.

The remaining couples will go forward to next weekend’s spooktacular Halloween special.