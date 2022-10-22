The finalists on The Voice UK 2022 have been confirmed – meet the contestants going through to the live show!
The search for a new vocal super star continued this weekend as The Voice 2022 returned to ITV with its eleventh series.
will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie are back as coaches for the new series.
Following the blind auditions and callbacks, this weekend saw the semi-finals as each coach chose just one act to make next weekend’s grand final where a winner will be crowned.
Meet the top four finalists on The Voice UK below…
The Voice UK 2022 finalists
Team Tom – Anthonia Edwards
5-year-old nurse from Blackheath, London
Instagram: @anthoniia.e | Twitter: @niia_96
Audition song: Unconditionally by Katy Perry
Callback song: Pride (In The Name Of Love) by U2
Semi-final song: Praying by Kesha
Team Will – Naomi Johnson
26-year-old singer from Bristol
Instagram: @naomijohnson.uk | Twitter: @NaomiJMusician | TikTok: @naomiajohnson94
Audition song: Emotions by Mariah Carey
Callback song: Black Hole by Griff
Semi-final song: Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
Team Anne-Marie – Mark Howard
27-year-old estate agent from Nottingham
Instagram: @mark_howard_music | Twitter: @markhowardmusic | TikTok: @markhoward321
Audition song: Anywhere Away from Here by Pink and Rag’n’Bone Man
Callback song: Better Off Without You by Becky Hill
Semi-final song: Half A Man by Dean Lewis
Team Olly – David Adeogun
20-year-old student from London
Instagram: @davidadeogun._ | Twitter: @1Daveoo | TikTok: @davidadeogun2
Audition song: In The Silence by JP Cooper
Callback song: Sandcastles by Beyoncé
Semi-final song: Easy on Me by Adele
The Voice UK final airs next Saturday, 29 October