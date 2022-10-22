tellymix
The Voice UK 2022 contestants: Meet the finalists on this year's show

Posted by Josh Darvill
the voice uk 2022 finalists
The finalists on The Voice UK 2022 have been confirmed – meet the contestants going through to the live show!

The search for a new vocal super star continued this weekend as The Voice 2022 returned to ITV with its eleventh series.

will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie are back as coaches for the new series.

Following the blind auditions and callbacks, this weekend saw the semi-finals as each coach chose just one act to make next weekend’s grand final where a winner will be crowned.

Meet the top four finalists on The Voice UK below…

The Voice UK 2022 finalists

Team Tom – Anthonia Edwards

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Tom: Anthonia Edwards performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Tom: Anthonia Edwards performs. ©ITV Plc

5-year-old nurse from Blackheath, London

Instagram: @anthoniia.e | Twitter: @niia_96

Audition song: Unconditionally by Katy Perry

Callback song: Pride (In The Name Of Love) by U2

Semi-final song: Praying by Kesha

 

Team Will – Naomi Johnson

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Will: Naomi Johnson performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Will: Naomi Johnson performs. ©ITV Plc

26-year-old singer from Bristol

Instagram: @naomijohnson.uk | Twitter: @NaomiJMusician | TikTok: @naomiajohnson94

Audition song: Emotions by Mariah Carey

Callback song: Black Hole by Griff

Semi-final song: Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

 

Team Anne-Marie – Mark Howard

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Anne-Marie: Mark Howard performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Anne-Marie: Mark Howard performs. ©ITV Plc

27-year-old estate agent from Nottingham

Instagram: @mark_howard_music | Twitter: @markhowardmusic | TikTok: @markhoward321

Audition song: Anywhere Away from Here by Pink and Rag’n’Bone Man

Callback song: Better Off Without You by Becky Hill

Semi-final song: Half A Man by Dean Lewis

 

Team Olly – David Adeogun

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Olly: David Adeogun performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Olly: David Adeogun performs. ©ITV Plc

20-year-old student from London

Instagram: @davidadeogun._ | Twitter: @1Daveoo | TikTok: @davidadeogun2

Audition song: In The Silence by JP Cooper

Callback song: Sandcastles by Beyoncé

Semi-final song: Easy on Me by Adele

 

The Voice UK final airs next Saturday, 29 October

