Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances revealed for BBC centenary special

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 fifth round of live shows this weekend – here are all the dances and songs.

Last weekend saw Bros star Matt Goss become the latest celebrity to be eliminated leaving twelve celebrities in the competition.

This week sees a special themed episode as Strictly Come Dancing celebrates 100 years of the BBC.

The show will open with an epic group number that sees the Strictly professionals and judges gatecrash some of the biggest BBC flagship shows.

The remaining couples will then each perform to either an iconic BBC theme tune or dance in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services.

Here’s this week Strictly Come Dancing’s song and dance list…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Week 2

Ellie S & Nikita

Paso Doble to Montagues and Capulets by Sergei Prokofiev’s Ballet – Romeo and Juliet from The Apprentice

Ellie T & Johannes

Tango to Casualty Theme Tune by Ken Freeman from Casualty

Fleur & Vito

Jive to Waterloo by Abba from Eurovision

Helen & Gorka

Charleston to Blue Peter Theme Tune by Mike Oldfield from Blue Peter

Jayde & Karen

Charleston to The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It) by Victoria Wood from BBC Comedy – Victoria Wood

Kym & Graziano

Quickstep to Ballroom Blitz by Sweet from Come Dancing

Molly & Carlos

Couples’ Choice to Grange Hill Theme Tune by Alan Hawkshaw from BBC Children’s – Grange Hill

Hamza & Jowita

Quickstep to On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons toBBC Nature Programming

James & Amy

Foxtrot to Julia’s Theme / EastEnders Theme Tune by Simon May & Leslie Osborne from EastEnders

Tony & Katya

Cha Cha to Grandstand Theme Tune by Keith Mansfield from BBC Sport – Grandstand

Tyler & Dianne

Tango to Doctor Who Theme Tune by Segun Akinola from Doctor Who

Will & Nancy

Viennese Waltz to Line Of Duty End Titles by Carly Paradis from Line Of Duty

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 returns to TV on Saturday, 22 October at 6:40PM on BBC One.

The next Strictly results of 2022 will air Sunday 23 October, from 6:45PM on BBC One.

As ever the two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.

Those that make it through will go into the Halloween themed special the next weekend.