Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of week five's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the twelve couples performing live in a BBC centenary special.
The remaining celebs and their pro partners each performed to either an iconic BBC theme tune or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Helen & Gorka
Dance: Charleston
Song: Blue Peter Theme Tune by Mike Oldfield from Blue Peter
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Tyler & Dianne
Dance: Tango
Song: Doctor Who Theme Tune by Segun Akinola from Doctor Who
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Fleur & Vito
Dance: Jive
Song: Waterloo by Abba from Eurovision
Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 9, 8)
James & Amy
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Julia’s Theme / EastEnders Theme Tune by Simon May & Leslie Osborne from EastEnders
Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)
Ellie S & Nikita
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Montagues and Capulets by Sergei Prokofiev’s Ballet – Romeo and Juliet from The Apprentice
Judges’ scores: 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)
Molly & Carlos
Dance: Couples’ Choice
Song: Grange Hill Theme Tune by Alan Hawkshaw from BBC Children’s – Grange Hill
Judges’ scores: 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)
Hamza & Jowita
Dance: Quickstep
Song: On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons toBBC Nature Programming
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Ellie T & Johannes
Dance: Tango
Song: Casualty Theme Tune by Ken Freeman from Casualty
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)
Jayde & Karen
Dance: Charleston
Song: The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It) by Victoria Wood from BBC Comedy – Victoria Wood
Judges’ scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)
Will & Nancy
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Line Of Duty End Titles by Carly Paradis from Line Of Duty
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Tony & Katya
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Grandstand Theme Tune by Keith Mansfield from BBC Sport – Grandstand
Judges’ scores: 19 (3, 6, 4, 6)
Kym & Graziano
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Ballroom Blitz by Sweet from Come Dancing
Judges’ scores: 27 (7, 7, 6, 7)
The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to the latest viewer votes to determine the bottom two couples who will have to perform again in Sunday’s dance off.
There they will have to perform their routine again before the judges decide who to save and who will be eliminated ahead of next weekend’s Halloween special.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 6:45PM.