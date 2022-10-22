Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of week five's performances

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 5. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the twelve couples performing live in a BBC centenary special.

The remaining celebs and their pro partners each performed to either an iconic BBC theme tune or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Helen & Gorka

Dance: Charleston

Song: Blue Peter Theme Tune by Mike Oldfield from Blue Peter

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Tyler & Dianne

Dance: Tango

Song: Doctor Who Theme Tune by Segun Akinola from Doctor Who

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Fleur & Vito

Dance: Jive

Song: Waterloo by Abba from Eurovision

Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 9, 8)

James & Amy

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Julia’s Theme / EastEnders Theme Tune by Simon May & Leslie Osborne from EastEnders

Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

Ellie S & Nikita

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Montagues and Capulets by Sergei Prokofiev’s Ballet – Romeo and Juliet from The Apprentice

Judges’ scores: 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)

Molly & Carlos

Dance: Couples’ Choice

Song: Grange Hill Theme Tune by Alan Hawkshaw from BBC Children’s – Grange Hill

Judges’ scores: 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)

Hamza & Jowita

Dance: Quickstep

Song: On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons toBBC Nature Programming

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Ellie T & Johannes

Dance: Tango

Song: Casualty Theme Tune by Ken Freeman from Casualty

Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Jayde & Karen

Dance: Charleston

Song: The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It) by Victoria Wood from BBC Comedy – Victoria Wood

Judges’ scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)

Will & Nancy

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Line Of Duty End Titles by Carly Paradis from Line Of Duty

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Tony & Katya

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Grandstand Theme Tune by Keith Mansfield from BBC Sport – Grandstand

Judges’ scores: 19 (3, 6, 4, 6)

Kym & Graziano

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Ballroom Blitz by Sweet from Come Dancing

Judges’ scores: 27 (7, 7, 6, 7)

The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to the latest viewer votes to determine the bottom two couples who will have to perform again in Sunday’s dance off.

There they will have to perform their routine again before the judges decide who to save and who will be eliminated ahead of next weekend’s Halloween special.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 6:45PM.