Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in tonight’s latest results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing’s celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor to impress the viewers at home – as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Sunday night saw the judges’ scores combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

Tess Daly; Matt Goss & Nadiya Bychkova in Strictly Come Dancing’s results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

This week, that was Matt Goss and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova and Kym Marsh and her pro partner Graziano Di Prima.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results

Ultimately, it was Matt Goss who became the third contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

In the dance off, both couples performed their routines again. Kym Marsh and her dance partner Graziano performed their Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings. Then Matt Goss and his dance partner Nadiya performed their Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Kym and Graziano: “I think both couples went up a major notch, I mean Matt you went fantastically mad in that, I loved it, and Kym you were really great in that. But the couple I would like to save is Kym and Graziano.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Kym and Graziano: “From that dance off only, I have decided to save Kym and Graziano.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Kym and Graziano: “I would just like to say you should both be thrilled with the way you performed in the dance off, it’s the most high pressured of situations. Matt – that’s your best performance of the whole series, you should be really proud of yourself. But the couple with the higher technical ability, I think for me, going through is Kym and Graziano.”

Matt Goss & Nadiya Bychkova in Strictly Come Dancing’s results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Although her vote was not needed, Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save Kym and Graziano: “I also felt that both couples were 100% committed, spot on performances today. But

the couple with a little bit more technical skill was Kym and Graziano and that’s who I’d save.”

Speaking about his exit, Matt said “It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years. Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways, my posture – Anton, I am more aware of it. This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

Matt and Nadiya will appear live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan and Janette Manrara for their first interview live on Monday 17, October from 6:30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The remaining twelve couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 22 October at 6:40PM with the results show on Sunday 23, October at 6:45PM on BBC One and iPlayer.