Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results favourite to leave revealed this weekend

The celebrities and professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing 2022 perform. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

The latest odds reveal who the favourite is to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022 this weekend.

Saturday (15 October) will see the fourth live show of the series.

Thirteen couples remain and another will be going home in the latest results show on Sunday night.

Matt Goss & Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Ahead of the performances, actor Will Mellor and radio presenter Tyler West find themselves leading the way as the favourites to win with the latest odds from BetVictor.

However at the other end and it’s Bros star Matt Goss who is the favourite to be in the dance off and go home on Sunday night alongside actor James Bye.

BetVictor’s Sam Boswell said: “Tyler West was the most notable market mover after action from last weekend, he moved from 8/1 to 11/4, close behind current favourite Will Mellor.

“Landing the first 10 of the series with a score of 38 from the judges for his Charleston impressed many and plenty wanted to have a flutter on the TV and radio presenter.”

They added: “This week the next to be eliminated market thinks that Matt Goss 13/8 and James Bye 7/4 are the two most likely to leave.

“Tony Adam’s popularity with his Full Monty effort last weekend has seen him look more likely to survive and is out to 9/2 now to leave this week.”

Last weekend saw a surprise dance off as Fleur East faced Richie Anderson in the bottom two.

Richie became the second celebrity to leave after Kaye Adams was sent home in the first elimination.

Other celebs still in the competition for 2022 are singer Molly Rainford, presenter & actress Kym Marsh, comic Jayde Adams and comedian and actress Ellie Taylor.

Finishing the 2022 cast are Paralympic champion & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds OBE, TV & radio host Helen Skelton, Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer.