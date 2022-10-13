Giovanni Pernice says he is NOT planning to quit Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has insisted he “isn’t going anywhere” following claims he may quit the show.

The pro dancer bowed out of the latest series on Sunday night after being eliminated with celebrity partner Richie Anderson.

Reports had claimed that it could be Giovanni’s final series but in a post on social media he insisted he “isn’t going anywhere”.

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

A representative for the dancer said that he plans to remain on the show for “many more years”

They said: “Giovanni is NOT leaving strictly. He loves the show and loves working with the BBC.”

Meanwhile a source told the Daily Mirror: “This is the show which made Gio’s dreams come true. Gio loves Strictly and looks forward to many more years on the show dancing and entertaining.”

Richie and Giovanni became the second couple to leave Strictly in Sunday night’s dance off.

Speaking after their exit, Richie praised Giovanni: “He’s been so amazing, and I feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day. Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that.”

Giovanni said: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing, you really are a superfan. And I’m glad that you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you.

“It’s been a shame its been too short for us but I hope you’ve enjoyed every single second of it, and it stays in your heart forever.”

Alongside Giovanni, returning pros on this year’s series are Jowita Przystal, Kai Widdrington, Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk and Katya Jones.

They’re joined by Cameron Lombard, Nancy Xu, Amy Dowden, Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones and Johannes Radebe.

Joining them are new dancers Carlos Gu, Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas and Lauren Oakley.

You can watch the series via BBC iPlayer.