Anton Du Beke to spill Strictly Come Dancing secrets in new tour

Anton Du Beke is set to spill secrets from Strictly Come Dancing in a new UK tour.

An Evening with Anton du Beke will see the Strictly professional dancer turned judge present an evening of song, dance and stories.

The show will open in April in Northampton before visiting venues across the country throughout next year.

A teaser for the show shares: “Anton will be performing some of his favourite songs as well as enthralling audiences with his glittering ballroom dancing that he has become synonymous with.

“Anton will also share some hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from across his career including some memorable moments from the last twenty series of Strictly Come Dancing which saw him become a household name.”

A part of Strictly since it first launched in 2004, Anton has danced with partners including Ruth Langsford, Lesley Garrett, Jerry Hall, Kate Garraway and Ann Widdecombe. He tookover as a judge from Bruno Tonioli in 2021.

Anton will be joined on the tour by special guest singer Lance Ellington, who regularly sings on Strictly, as well as a live band and one of his professional dance partners.

Anton said: “This tour has everything I love, songs, dance, chat and laughter – it’s my idea of a perfect evening – I hope it will be for many people around the country.”

For more information, dates and tickets, visit www.antontour.com