Watch Adam Lambert perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

Adam Lambert performed on this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing results show.

He performed Mad About the Boy while pros Nikita Kuzmin and Carlos Gu danced.

You can watch Adam’s performance below…

Also in this weekend’s movie special results there was a group routine from the professionals celebrating the new Elvis biopic.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom intensifies.

Confirmed pairings for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing line up include Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin , Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer, Fleur East and Vito Coppola and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

Joining them are Tony Adams and Katya Jones, James Bye and Amy Dowden, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal and Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

Concluding this season’s line up are Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova, Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe , Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu and Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington.

As always the couples take to the ballroom in a bid to win over the panel and those at home.

Every performance will be marked by the Strictly Come Dancing panel of Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas before viewers get their say.

On Sunday night the bottom two pairings will have to dance again before one is sent home.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.