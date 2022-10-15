The Masked Dancer first look at tonight's show as TWO celebs are unmasked

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Pearly Lion. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s your first look at tonight’s latest episode of The Masked Dancer 2022 as two celebs are unmasked.

The Masked Dancer UK second series is airing Saturday nights on ITV at 6:30PM.

The show sees celebrities fight to put on a standout dance performance while their real identities are kept hidden under spectacular masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 is hosted by Joel Dommett alongside judges Jonathan Ross, Peter Crouch, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse.

Tonight it’s the Semi Final and five Masked Dancers remain, as the nation’s favourite guessing game continues.

It’s a double elimination as five become three with two celebrities unmasked, and their identities revealed.

For now, get a first look at the performances below…

Pearly Lion

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pearly Lion. ©Bandicoot TV

Onomatopoeia

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Onomatopoeia. ©Bandicoot TV

Sea Slug

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Sea Slug. ©Bandicoot TV

Scissors

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

Odd Socks

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Odd Socks. ©Bandicoot TV

Previous mystery contestants who have already been unmasked this series are Astronaut, Candlestick, Prawn Cocktail, Pig, Pillar and Post, Cactus and Tomato Sauce.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV Hub.