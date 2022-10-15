The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, John Bishop Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of this evening’s episode of The Masked Dancer 2022 UK with all the performances and reveal.

Season two of The Masked Dancer currently airs on ITV each Saturday.

Over seven shows a fresh selection of twelve celebs will be dancing while keeping their identity a secret..

A line up of celebrity sleuths – football star Peter Crouch, media personality Jonathan Ross, Strictly professional Oti Mabuse and telly presenter Davina McCall – will be trying to discover who is behind the mask each episode. This week they were also joined by guest judge John Bishop.

This weekend was the semi-final as the final five acts danced once more and TWO celebs had their identities revealed.

Watch all the performances and reveals below…

Odd Socks

Opening the show this weekend was Odd Socks who performed to I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts.

Scissors

Second to perform in the semi-final was Scissors who danced to We Don’t Talk About Bruno from the movie Encanto.

Sea Slug

Next up was Sea Slug who danced to Instruction by Jax Jones

Onomatopoeia

The penultimate act performing on Saturday was Onomatopoeia who performed to Butter by BTS.

Pearly King

Last to perform in the first round of the semi-final was Pearly King, dancing to Youngblood by 5 Seconds of Summer.

Sea Slug is revealed!

After all had performed, the studio audience voted for their favourite. With the fewest votes, Odd Socks and Sea Slug were in the bottom two and the panel decided to save Odd Socks. Sea Slug was therefore eliminated and took off their mask to reveal Olympian Denise Lewis.

Final four dance jam

The final four acts then each returned to the stage to perform in a ‘dance jam’ against one another. Odd Socks was first, dancing to You Can’t Stop To The Beat, before Scissors performed to Best Song Ever by One Direction. Onomatopoeia danced to Moves Like Jagger by Maroon 5 leaving Pearly King to dance to I Like To Move It by will.i.am.

Odd Socks is revealed!

After all had performed in the dance jam, the studio audience again voted for their favourite. With the fewest votes, Odd Socks was therefore eliminated and took off their mask to reveal Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh.

Series 2 of The Masked Dancer is currently airing on ITV Saturday nights.