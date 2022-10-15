tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of week four's performances

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022 performances online (15 October)

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Fleur East & Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 4
Fleur East & Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 4. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy
Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining thirteen couples performing live for the fourth time this series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Ellie and Nikita

Dance: Salsa
Song: I Love Your Smile by Shanice
Judges’ scores: 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)

 

Will and Nancy

Dance: Rumba
Song: The Joker and The Queen by Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift
Judges’ scores: 23 (4, 7, 5, 7)

 

Matt and Nadiya

Dance: Jive
Song: All Shook Up by Paul McCartney
Judges’ scores: 20 (3, 6, 5, 6)

 

Jayde and Karen

Dance: American Smooth
Song: Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler
Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

 

Molly and Carlos

Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Do What I Do by Lady Bri
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

 

James and Amy

Dance: Quickstep
Song: Don’t Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

 

Fleur and Vito

Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Paint it Black by Ciara
Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 9 10)

 

Kym and Graziano

Dance: Samba
Song: Volare by Gipsy Kings
Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)

 

Tony and Katya

Dance: American Smooth
Song: With A Little Help From My Friends by Joe Cocker
Judges’ scores: 26 (5, 7, 7, 7)

 

Hamza and Jowita

Dance: Salsa
Song: Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

 

Helen and Gorka

Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela
Judges’ scores: 29 (6, 8, 7, 8)

 

Ellie and Johannes

Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu
Judges’ scores: 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)

 

Tyler and Dianne

Dance: Couples’ Choice
Song: Garage Megamix
Judges’ scores: 37 (8, 9, 10, 10)

 

The judges’ marks from Saturday’s performances will be combined with the results of the latest viewer vote to determine the bottom two in the dance off.

Those two celebrity couples will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show where one will be eliminated.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.

