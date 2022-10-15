Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of week four's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining thirteen couples performing live for the fourth time this series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Ellie and Nikita

Dance: Salsa

Song: I Love Your Smile by Shanice

Judges’ scores: 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)

Will and Nancy

Dance: Rumba

Song: The Joker and The Queen by Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift

Judges’ scores: 23 (4, 7, 5, 7)

Matt and Nadiya

Dance: Jive

Song: All Shook Up by Paul McCartney

Judges’ scores: 20 (3, 6, 5, 6)

Jayde and Karen

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler

Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Molly and Carlos

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Do What I Do by Lady Bri

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

James and Amy

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Don’t Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Fleur and Vito

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Paint it Black by Ciara

Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 9 10)

Kym and Graziano

Dance: Samba

Song: Volare by Gipsy Kings

Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)

Tony and Katya

Dance: American Smooth

Song: With A Little Help From My Friends by Joe Cocker

Judges’ scores: 26 (5, 7, 7, 7)

Hamza and Jowita

Dance: Salsa

Song: Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Helen and Gorka

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Judges’ scores: 29 (6, 8, 7, 8)

Ellie and Johannes

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu

Judges’ scores: 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)

Tyler and Dianne

Dance: Couples’ Choice

Song: Garage Megamix

Judges’ scores: 37 (8, 9, 10, 10)

The judges’ marks from Saturday’s performances will be combined with the results of the latest viewer vote to determine the bottom two in the dance off.

Those two celebrity couples will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show where one will be eliminated.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.