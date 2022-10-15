Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard! Week 4's scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 4.

Tonight (15 October) saw the remaining couples performing live for the fourth time this series.

And following last week’s surprise bottom two, no one wanted to be in the dance off in the results show.

As always, the judges marked all of the performances out of 40 and at the end of the night we saw lows of 20 and highs of 39.

On top for the second time this series was Hamza Yassin but at the other end in the danger zone right at the bottom was Bros star Matt Goss.

The judges’ scores from this evening’s dances will be used to help determine the bottom two couples together with the results of the third public vote.

In Sunday’s results show, the two celebrity couples who rank bottom will have to perform again for judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

After both couples dance again it’ll be up to the judges to decide who stays and who goes with head judge Shirley having the casting vote.

Sunday’s show will also feature a new routine from the professional dancers and George Ezra will perform in the Strictly Ballroom.

Recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard from tonight below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and scores – Week 4

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Hamza Yassin Salsa 9 10 10 10 39 Fleur East Argentine Tango 9 10 9 10 38 Tyler West Couples’ Choice 8 9 10 10 37 Molly Rainford Cha Cha Cha 8 9 9 9 35 James Bye Quickstep 8 8 8 8 32 Kym Marsh Samba 7 8 8 9 32 Jayde Adams Smooth 7 8 8 8 31 Ellie S immonds Salsa 7 8 7 8 30 Ellie T aylor Viennese Waltz 7 8 7 8 30 Helen Skelton Paso Doble 6 8 7 8 29 Tony Adams Smooth 5 7 7 7 26 Will Mellor Rumba 4 7 5 7 23 Matt Goss Jive 3 6 5 6 20

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.