Carley Stenson confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023 line up

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Carley Stenson. ©ITV Plc

Carley Stenson has been officially confirmed for next year’s Dancing On Ice.

The actress is best known for her roles in Hollyoaks and Doctors as well as her stage roles in in the West End.

Speaking about signing up for Dancing on Ice, Carley said: “I’m so excited that I get to learn how to dance…on ice!

“I’m terrified but can’t wait – I just want to make the most of this whole experience.”

Carley Stenson is the ninth celebrity to be announced for Dancing On Ice’s new series.

Further confirmed names for this year’s Dancing On Ice are EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, football legend John Fashanu and Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne.

They’re joined by Olympian Nile Wilson, TV personality Joey Essex and Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher.

Completing the current line up is comedian Darren Harriott who was confirmed for the series yesterday.

Revealing the news exclusively to Trisha Goddard on Talk TV, Darren said: “I’ve got giant feet, I don’t skate and I can’t dance! My family has already made bets – they’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode!”

Dancing On Ice will start on TV in the New Year.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show usually airs on Sunday nights from January.

As ever, each week a line up of celebs will hit the rink live together with their pro partners to try and win over the panel which most recently featured Oti Mabuse, Torvill & Dean and Ashley Banjo.