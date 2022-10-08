Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Darren Harriott. ©ITV Plc

Comedian Darren Harriott has been confirmed as the latest celebrity for Dancing On Ice’s new series.

The stand up has regularly appeared on TV shows including Live at the Apollo, The Last Leg, Mock the Week and 8 Out Of 10 Cats

Revealing the news exclusively to Trisha Goddard on Talk TV, Darren said: “I’ve got giant feet, I don’t skate and I can’t dance! My family has already made bets – they’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode!”

Darren is the eight confirmed celebrity for next year’s series.

Further confirmed names for this year’s Dancing On Ice are football legend John Fashanu, drag queen The Vivienne, TV personality Joey Essex and actress Patsy Palmer.

They’re joined by Corrie star Mollie Gallagher, artistic gymnast Nile Wilson and Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Dancing On Ice will begin on telly in the New Year.

The show usually airs on Sunday evenings from January as a cast of famous faces will take to the ice live each week alongside their pro skaters in a bid to win over the judges and viewers at home