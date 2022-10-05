Love Island star Olivia Attwood will reportedly join the cast of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here this autumn.

One of Love Island’s most notable former Islanders, Olivia is set to become the first star of the ITV2 series to join the jungle camp.

Since rising to fame on Love Island in 2017, Olivia has gone on to appear in TOWIE and star in her own reality series. More recently, Olivia has fronted documentaries on ITV2.

Olivia Attwood

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Olivia is already viewed as a rising star on ITV and this is likely to serve as a launchpad for potentially fronting more mainstream shows with the broadcaster.”

Olivia previously revealed she had her sights firmly set on a place on I’m A Celebrity after appearing on its former spin-off show.

Speaking to Alison Hammond on the My Life in TV podcast in 2021, Olivia admitted she was eyeing up a spot in a future series: “I would like to do the Jungle for real.

“Because I did that challenge [on Extra Camp] I’d like to test myself. I’m so stubborn I know I wouldn’t go back to camp without any star because I’m so stubborn with myself.”

I’m A Celebrity will return soon to ITV.

No names have been officially confirmed for the cast just yet but Olivia isn’t the only rumoured name.

Iconic singer Boy George is another one of the famous faces on the cast, apparently scooping the show’s biggest ever fee.

Also rumoured are comedian Babatunde Aléshé, Olympic diver Tom Daley, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and football star Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Ant and Dec will be back in Australia after the show spent the past two years in Wales due to the pandemic.

Typically launching in November, a start date for the 2022 series is to be announced.