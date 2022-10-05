Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson joins Dancing On Ice cast for new series

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson has been announced as the fourth celebrity for next year’s Dancing On Ice.

Nile Wilson is an artistic gymnast who won an Olympic bronze medal in the men’s horizontal bar at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Revealing the news on his YouTube channel tonight, Nile said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing on Ice! This is a really cool thing. I’ve certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity.

“I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

On what he hopes to bring to the ice, Nile added: “My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!”

Further confirmed names for Dancing On Ice this year are actress Patsy Palmer and football legend John Fashanu.

Joining them are Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu who revealed earlier today she would be taking part in an exclusive message on Good Morning Britain.

Ekin-Su, who won Love Island earlier this summer, said: “I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

Dancing On Ice is to start in 2023 on ITV and new streaming service ITVX.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the programme usually airs on Sunday nights from January.

As always, in each episode a line up of famous faces will skate live together with their pro partners to win over the judging line up.

Ashley Banjo, Torvill and Dean and Oti Mabuse made up the panel for the latest series.