Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of movie week's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Movie-themed Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 14 couples performing live for the third time in Strictly’s annual Movie special.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Richie and Giovanni

Dance: Samba

Song: Hakuna Matata from The Lion King

Judges’ Marks: 27 (5, 7, 8, 7)

Molly and Carlos

Dance: Waltz

Song: One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story

Judges’ Marks: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)

Kym and Graziano

Dance: Charleston

Song: If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Judges’ Marks: 33 (7, 9, 8, 9)

Hamza and Jowita

Dance: Rumba

Song: the Theme from Jurassic Park

Judges’ Marks: 25 (5, 7, 6, 7)

Ellie and Johannes

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids

Judges’ Marks: 21 (4, 6, 5, 6)

Matt and Nadiya

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Judges’ Marks: 21 (3, 6, 5, 7)

Tyler and Dianne

Dance: Charleston

Song: Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence

Judges’ Marks: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)

Fleur and Vito

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Judges’ Marks: 29 (6, 8, 7, 8)

James and Amy

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galazy

Judges’ Marks: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)

Ellie and Nikita

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Peppy and George from The Artist

Judges’ Marks: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Will and Nancy

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Cry to Me from Dirty Dancing

Judges’ Marks: 33 (8, 9, 8, 8)

Tony and Katya

Dance: Samba

Song: You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty

Judges’ Marks: 18 (2, 6, 4, 6)

Helen and Gorka

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease

Judges’ Marks: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Jayde and Karen

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: What A Feeling from Flashdance

Judges’ Marks: 29 (7, 8, 7, 7)

As ever the judges’ marks will now be combined with the viewer votes to determine who is in the bottom two and facing the dance-off.

The two celebrity couples in the dance off will have to perform their routine again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show. The judges will then vote for who should stay.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (9 October) on BBC One from 7:20PM.