Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of movie week's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Movie-themed Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the 14 couples performing live for the third time in Strictly’s annual Movie special.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Richie and Giovanni
Dance: Samba
Song: Hakuna Matata from The Lion King
Judges’ Marks: 27 (5, 7, 8, 7)
Molly and Carlos
Dance: Waltz
Song: One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story
Judges’ Marks: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)
Kym and Graziano
Dance: Charleston
Song: If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity
Judges’ Marks: 33 (7, 9, 8, 9)
Hamza and Jowita
Dance: Rumba
Song: the Theme from Jurassic Park
Judges’ Marks: 25 (5, 7, 6, 7)
Ellie and Johannes
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids
Judges’ Marks: 21 (4, 6, 5, 6)
Matt and Nadiya
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Judges’ Marks: 21 (3, 6, 5, 7)
Tyler and Dianne
Dance: Charleston
Song: Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence
Judges’ Marks: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)
Fleur and Vito
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid
Judges’ Marks: 29 (6, 8, 7, 8)
James and Amy
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galazy
Judges’ Marks: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)
Ellie and Nikita
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Peppy and George from The Artist
Judges’ Marks: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)
Will and Nancy
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Cry to Me from Dirty Dancing
Judges’ Marks: 33 (8, 9, 8, 8)
Tony and Katya
Dance: Samba
Song: You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty
Judges’ Marks: 18 (2, 6, 4, 6)
Helen and Gorka
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease
Judges’ Marks: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Jayde and Karen
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: What A Feeling from Flashdance
Judges’ Marks: 29 (7, 8, 7, 7)
As ever the judges’ marks will now be combined with the viewer votes to determine who is in the bottom two and facing the dance-off.
The two celebrity couples in the dance off will have to perform their routine again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show. The judges will then vote for who should stay.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (9 October) on BBC One from 7:20PM.