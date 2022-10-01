The Strictly Come Dancing line up (L-R) James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 second live show tonight and here is all you need to know – SPOILERS!

This week the fifteen celebrities take to the ballroom live once again as the first elimination looms.

They’ve broken in their dancing shoes and are now performing live to keep their place in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing judges (L-R): Anton du Beke; Shirley Ballas; Motsi Mabuse; Craig Revel Horwood. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the second live show, as the couples perform for judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas.

This week, not only do they have to impress the judges but also the viewers at home, as for the first time this series, the public vote will open.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

Fifteen celebs currently remain in the competition.

Names announced for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing cast include presenter & actress Kym Marsh, footballer turned manager Tony Adams MBE, Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin, singer & actress Molly Rainford and EastEnders actor James Bye.

Also on the cast are Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds OBE, singer & presenter Fleur East, TV star Will Mellor, singer-songwriter Matt Goss and TV & radio broadcaster Helen Skelton.

Completing this year’s cast are stand up comedian and actress Ellie Taylor, media personality Richie Anderson, Loose Women regular Kaye Adams, TV and radio presenter Tyler West and actor & comedian Jayde Adams.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Dances and songs – Week 2

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Ellie S and Nikita: Waltz to Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley

Ellie T and Johannes: Paso Doble to Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet

Fluer and Vito: Viennese Waltz to Glimpse Of Us by Joji

Helen and Gorka: Cha Cha to Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Jayde and Karen: Tango to Rumour Has It by Adele

Kaye and Kai: Charleston to Music! Music! Music! By Dorothy Provine

Kym and Graziano: Viennese Waltz to Runaway by The Corrs

Molly and Carlos: Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyoncé

Hamza and Jowita: Jive to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

James and Amy: Tango to Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Matt and Nadiya: Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees

Richie and Giovanni: Quickstep to Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow

Tony and Katya: Charleston to My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen

Tyler and Dianne: Jive to Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter

Will and Nancy: Salsa to Never Too Much by Luther Vandross

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 1 October at 6:30PM.

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday, 2 October at 7:15PM with the first results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 as the first couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

The judges’ scores from this week will be added to their scores from last week’s first episode. They will then be combined with the viewer vote.

The two lowest-scoring couples will go head-to-head in the first dance-off of 2022 where the judges will decide who to save.

Also in Sunday’s show there will be a special performance from Robbie Williams.